Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holder Eulav Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $2.88 Million; Winfield Associates Holding In Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Was Has Raised

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.21. About 893,469 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 82,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, down from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $143.29. About 118,520 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Com owns 3,950 shares. Parametrica reported 2,145 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability invested in 62,653 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.22% or 4,000 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 11,051 shares in its portfolio. 4,259 are held by Gideon Capital Advsr. Private Commerce Na invested in 0.12% or 4,782 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 23,292 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 2,092 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 11,003 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company invested 0.34% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 5,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 910 shares.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.44 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 6,000 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

