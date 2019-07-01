Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.83. About 95,697 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,351 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 21,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $300.15. About 1.39M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38 million for 14.73 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. 30,255 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares with value of $3.63M were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN. The insider ROBERTS DAVID A sold $438,615.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Carlisle Companies Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2018 – Benzinga” published on October 23, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Accella Polyurethane Systems’ Spray Foam business unit is now Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation – PRNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Weatherford completes $256M of divestitures, proposes reverse stock split – Houston Business Journal” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Rice Hall James Assoc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 23,873 shares. Utah Retirement holds 11,051 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 2,542 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Citadel Limited Liability stated it has 18,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests holds 22,134 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 93,959 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett Comm Incorporated reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 158,855 shares. 57,825 are owned by Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Legal And General Public Ltd Company has 85,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Citizens Savings Bank Tru Communication stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Davenport Co Limited Co accumulated 3,510 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 3,535 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 35,988 shares to 51,520 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsr Llc owns 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,463 shares. Bartlett & Company Limited Liability accumulated 500 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 1.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. 25,334 are held by Alyeska Grp Inc L P. 243,809 were reported by Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc. The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Srs Mgmt Limited owns 6,758 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.05% or 18,881 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,227 shares. 10,976 were reported by Bessemer Gru. Welch Forbes Llc has 42,801 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trust Department Mb National Bank N A holds 1.28% or 39,299 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84 million for 47.19 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Chevron & Adobe – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Chip Stocks Surge on Improving Trade-War Rhetoric – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For SCIU – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Adobe Is One of the Best Software Stocks Around – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7,452 shares to 21,964 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $101.33 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M.