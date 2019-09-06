Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $773,480; As Ubiquiti Networks Com (UBNT) Shares Declined, Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Trimmed by $2.68 Million Its Holding

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $144.76. About 372,281 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 17,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.74 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.60 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Jefferies Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 15,697 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 1,622 shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability reported 38,444 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 4,500 shares. Daiwa Inc holds 0.03% or 24,603 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 2,605 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Whittier invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Company holds 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 20,658 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 78,490 shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 546,259 shares. Utd Advisers Lc invested in 0% or 3,818 shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.23% or 6,990 shares.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,746 shares to 61,385 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A Shrs (NYSE:V) by 7,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msciemerging (IEMG).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 200,913 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $98.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 96,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Cap Gp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 461 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp reported 48 shares. Pnc Fin Services Inc holds 904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 1,754 shares. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,800 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 2,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 15,539 shares. 22,860 are held by Art Limited Com. Fmr Ltd Company reported 71,225 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 114,110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 41,323 shares. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com has 3.65% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 13,487 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 3,152 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 100 shares.

