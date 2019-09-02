Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holder Broadview Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $1.78 Million; As Azz (AZZ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Decreased Position

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 14,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 57,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, down from 72,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 302,018 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Azz Incorporated (AZZ) by 65.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 48,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 25,355 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 73,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Azz Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 106,830 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $900 MLN TO $960 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AZZ SAYS WILL RESTATE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN ITS QTRLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 AND AUGUST 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – AZZ: Relevant Periods Should No Longer Be Relied Upon Due to Accounting Erro; 23/04/2018 – DJ AZZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZZ); 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Acquire Certain Assets of Lectrus Corporation located in Chattanooga, Tennessee; 19/04/2018 – AZZ WORKING TO FILE STATEMENTS FOR 3Q18, FY2018; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $1.35; 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Sees Filing Amended Reports ‘As Soon As Reasonably Practicable

Analysts await AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AZZ’s profit will be $13.50 million for 19.47 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by AZZ Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.57% negative EPS growth.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 64,273 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $305.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 94,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 785,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Extended Market (VXF).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $129.01 million for 15.62 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 45,875 shares to 229,840 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

