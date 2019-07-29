Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Holder Reinhart Partners Trimmed Stake by $5.65 Million as Valuation Rose; Trust Co Of Vermont Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $958,608

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 46,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, down from 143,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $143.5. About 451,354 shares traded or 28.79% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 26,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 384,906 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, up from 358,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 3.49M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkts Stock Index Adm #5533 (VEMAX) by 10,872 shares to 13,918 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,566 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 15.46 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings.