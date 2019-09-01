Carlisle Cos Com (CSL) Holder Reinhart Partners Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Albany Intl (AIN) Share Value Rose, Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Holding

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (CSL) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 46,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 97,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, down from 143,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 302,018 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 133.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The hedge fund held 8,709 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 3,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.22. About 85,864 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.)

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $129.01 million for 15.62 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower stated it has 32,852 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smithfield Trust Company has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 34 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C accumulated 1.91% or 3.25 million shares. Swiss Bank holds 0.01% or 108,600 shares in its portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association has 8,852 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 67,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 18,655 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 17,064 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset holds 0.43% or 82,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 17,510 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 16,845 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 11,051 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Bb&T has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 1,830 shares. 5.13M were accumulated by Blackrock.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 98,474 shares to 934,191 shares, valued at $26.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc Com (NYSE:TBI) by 31,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 23,295 shares to 66,137 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 494,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,648 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT).