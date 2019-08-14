Carlisle Companies (CSL) to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Decreased Yy (YY) Holding

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 48.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Sylebra Hk Company Ltd holds 117,327 shares with $9.86 million value, down from 228,308 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.23B valuation. The stock increased 3.61% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 1.88 million shares traded or 62.03% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:CSL) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Carlisle Companies Inc’s current price of $143.21 translates into 0.35% yield. Carlisle Companies Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 426,067 shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.11 billion. The company's Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 20 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 0.03% above currents $143.21 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, April 5. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of CSL in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased Tenable Hldgs Inc stake by 1.69M shares to 1.97M valued at $62.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Greentree Hospitalty Group L stake by 157,557 shares and now owns 916,532 shares. Elastic N V was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc has $97 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $83.37’s average target is 55.43% above currents $53.64 stock price. YY Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Wednesday, March 6.