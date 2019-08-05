Carlisle Companies (CSL) to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019; Bares Capital Management Raised Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding

Bares Capital Management Inc increased Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) stake by 7.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc acquired 9,700 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 139,640 shares with $28.54 million value, up from 129,940 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc. now has $9.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $248.75. About 625,708 shares traded or 242.23% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M

Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:CSL) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Carlisle Companies Inc’s current price of $140.04 translates into 0.36% yield. Carlisle Companies Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.04. About 434,483 shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 92,596 shares to 2.07M valued at $268.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Box Inc stake by 906,078 shares and now owns 8.50M shares. Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Praesidium Inv Management Limited has 603,931 shares for 8.2% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,929 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 6,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Associate Inc has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 321,364 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com reported 52,285 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.12% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 288,860 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 26,506 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tudor Corp Et Al has 3,146 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Qs Investors Lc has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 400 shares. 7,880 are owned by Trexquant Invest Lp.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $210 lowest target. $246.25’s average target is -1.01% below currents $248.75 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, February 22. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Friday, February 22. DA Davidson has “Hold” rating and $210 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 67,454 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.01% or 1,944 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Hyman Charles D has 0.03% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5,147 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Boston Prns reported 42,897 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.04% or 96,173 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 2,092 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Management Lc holds 0.01% or 31,021 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.05% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 2,991 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 74,368 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, April 5.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. ROBERTS DAVID A also sold $438,615 worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Thursday, February 14. $2.50 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by Selbach Scott C on Tuesday, February 12. 30,255 shares valued at $3.63 million were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN on Tuesday, February 12.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. The company's Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 19.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 23, 2019 – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.