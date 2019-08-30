Carlisle Companies (CSL) Reaches $144.63 After 5.00% Up Move; Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive has $31 highest and $900 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 116.59% above currents $8.62 stock price. Tenneco Automotive had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $900 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. UBS maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rating on Monday, April 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $28 target. UBS maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TEN in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. See Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $9.0000 Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $30 New Target: $17 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $39 New Target: $28 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.13% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $144.63. About 100,336 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm LnThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $8.19 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $151.86 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CSL worth $409.35 million more.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 15.59 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 21,296 shares. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 482,521 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Quantbot Techs Lp owns 12,092 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.15% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Natixis Advsrs L P accumulated 29,741 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,347 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 42,312 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2.44 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 13,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shellback Limited Partnership holds 176,170 shares. 3,096 are held by Veritable L P. Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 4,259 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 5,460 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is -0.95% below currents $144.63 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 24. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14800 target in Monday, July 8 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.19 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 20.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $697.54 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 605,322 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0% or 19,118 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 178,525 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 9 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 244,963 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Co Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). 75,177 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 804,449 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has 0.48% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 236,709 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Sageworth reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Bessemer Gp owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 4,700 shares. Valley Advisers has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenneco up 11.5% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tenneco’s Shares Popped 32.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tenneco Inc (TEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TEN, Ltd. Announces Date of Second Quarter and Six months 2019 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

The stock increased 4.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 372,752 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS REPORTING SEGMENT CHANGES; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Tenneco Rtgs On Watch Neg Due To Federal-Mogul Acq; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Announces Reporting Segment Changes; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Places Tenneco’s Ratings on Negative Watch

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Smith Brandon B.. LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Hollar Jason M. bought 60,000 shares worth $566,280.