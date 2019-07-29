Carlisle Companies (CSL) Reaches $142.99 52-Week High; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

Among 10 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Best Buy Co had 20 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $88 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup maintained the shares of BBY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by CFRA on Wednesday, February 27 to “Sell”. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. See Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) latest ratings:

The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) hit a new 52-week high and has $147.28 target or 3.00% above today’s $142.99 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.09 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $147.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $242.82M more. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 276,715 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $20.74 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 14.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold Best Buy Co., Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). First Quadrant L P Ca holds 2,515 shares. Ameritas Invest stated it has 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Franklin Inc invested in 100,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Limited Company accumulated 116,904 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.04% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 465,980 shares. Pension Service stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Alpha Windward Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 5.07M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has 0.05% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 68,700 shares. First Interstate National Bank reported 200 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com accumulated 1.81 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Geode Management Lc owns 3.48 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri invested in 0.03% or 3,800 shares.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 859,852 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 19.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. ROBERTS DAVID A sold $438,615 worth of stock. Selbach Scott C also sold $2.50M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Tuesday, February 12. KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold 30,255 shares worth $3.63 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,592 were accumulated by First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.03% or 8,375 shares. 3,462 were accumulated by Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 2,542 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 1.23 million shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 17,218 shares. 20,101 are owned by Kwmg Ltd. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Advisory Serv Networks invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Hahn Cap Llc invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bb&T accumulated 14,248 shares. 444,167 are held by Select Equity Group Limited Partnership.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.41 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.