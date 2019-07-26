Carlisle Companies (CSL) Reaches $142.31 High on Jul, 26; 2 Analysts Bullish Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

Among 2 analysts covering Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cornerstone OnDemand had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Bank of America. See Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) latest ratings:

The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) reached all time high today, Jul, 26 and still has $155.12 target or 9.00% above today’s $142.31 share price. This indicates more upside for the $8.12B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $155.12 PT is reached, the company will be worth $730.80M more. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.31. About 114,890 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 19.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Limited reported 17,218 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 1,971 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Dimensional Fund Lp has 971,276 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 11,003 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 5,792 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 11,051 shares. Huntington Bank stated it has 910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 8,852 shares. Hahn Management Lc accumulated 66,398 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 6,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,624 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 2,588 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. $2.50 million worth of stock was sold by Selbach Scott C on Tuesday, February 12. The insider ROBERTS DAVID A sold 3,610 shares worth $438,615. $3.63M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.22 million activity. Miller Adam L sold $1.22M worth of stock or 21,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Commerce Lta holds 6,343 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 42,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bernzott Cap Advsr has invested 2.62% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 5.15M are owned by Vanguard. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0% or 63,803 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 29,144 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 4,954 shares. Invesco owns 467,221 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hightower Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,781 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0% or 12,400 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 5,914 shares. Hillsdale Investment owns 10,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

