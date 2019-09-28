Carlisle Companies (CSL) EPS Estimated At $2.32; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Increased By $1.27 Million Its Cme Group (CME) Position

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 0.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc acquired 6,556 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 703,947 shares with $136.64M value, up from 697,391 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $76.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report $2.32 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.64 EPS change or 38.10% from last quarter’s $1.68 EPS. CSL’s profit would be $131.32 million giving it 15.41 P/E if the $2.32 EPS is correct. After having $2.62 EPS previously, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s analysts see -11.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 238,256 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Goelzer invested in 0.03% or 1,700 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 2,901 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 180,000 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kbc Grp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 34,159 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset invested in 1,640 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.3% stake. Colony Gru Limited Com invested in 6,972 shares. Invesco accumulated 1.31M shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,553 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 3.50M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Allied Advisory Services has 2,093 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 662 shares to 202,767 valued at $106.36 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 58,483 shares and now owns 2.57 million shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $223’s average target is 4.26% above currents $213.89 stock price. CME Group had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 3 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Berenberg. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 3. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why CME Group Stock Rose 12% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group To Launch Bitcoin Options In Early 2020, Cites Client Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Carlisle Companies Appoints Mark C. Smith Vice President of Supply Chain – Arizona Daily Star” published on September 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Carlisle Construction Materials Changes Name of Its Polyurethane Tire Flatproofing Division – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 0.17% above currents $143.01 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 8. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing firm in the worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Construction Materials segment makes and sells rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride membrane roofing systems; rigid foam insulation panels for various roofing applications; and liquid and spray-applied waterproofing membranes, vapor and air barriers, and HVAC duct sealants and hardware for the commercial and residential construction markets. It has a 19.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s Interconnect Technologies segment creates and makes wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data primarily for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb invested in 0% or 280 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc holds 6,135 shares. C M Bidwell &, Hawaii-based fund reported 230 shares. 141 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Company. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 225 shares. Johnson Grp invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,985 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,830 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% stake. Broadview Advisors Lc holds 35,550 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 18,800 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 599,039 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Bokf Na owns 2,711 shares.