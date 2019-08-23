Carlisle Companies (CSL) At $140.87 Forms Top; Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Had 3 Bulls

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) formed multiple top with $145.10 target or 3.00% above today’s $140.87 share price. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 215,260 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires

Among 3 analysts covering Agilent (NYSE:A), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent has $92 highest and $8600 lowest target. $89’s average target is 24.06% above currents $71.74 stock price. Agilent had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. Needham maintained the shares of A in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. See Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $86.0000 78.0000

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray 83.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $88.0000 86.0000

26/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $90 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – Reuters” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agilent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eddie Lampert Trims 4 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.24 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. It has a 21.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 1.45M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 5.49M shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Prelude Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 252 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 219,923 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 0.02% or 20,585 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.08% or 1.54M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.06% or 91,569 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.01% or 530 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 118,514 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 2,782 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 17,146 are owned by Asset Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Carlisle Companies Incorporated shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 6,480 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership accumulated 74,368 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Element Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% or 36,663 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc holds 280 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Com has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 18,497 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,110 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd has 180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 16,277 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 11,725 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 78,490 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).