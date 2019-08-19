Carlisle Companies (CRI) Shares Declined While Hahn Capital Management Has Lowered by $381.29 Million Its Position; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.04 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies (CRI) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 3,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 271,963 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41B, down from 275,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 461,649 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 1.92 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares to 199,639 shares, valued at $30.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC).

More notable recent Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Carter’s’s (NYSE:CRI) 33% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why This Analyst Is Cautious On Lululemon, Carter’s – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $74.34 million for 12.96 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 78,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 55,322 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 46,831 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs invested in 4,970 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has 200 shares. 337 are held by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Cambiar Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Starr Interest Com invested in 2,068 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 56,330 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 688 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 955,219 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.87% or 10,649 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 4,525 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 37,520 shares.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com stated it has 2.15 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 8,388 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.55% or 341,000 shares. Mcmillion Capital Incorporated invested in 0.61% or 28,860 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 9,833 shares. Creative Planning invested in 21,957 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 15,354 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 2,712 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Highland Lp invested in 0.15% or 60,000 shares. Boltwood Capital Management has invested 0.23% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 91,459 shares. Amp Investors Ltd has 129,782 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Co Ltd has invested 0.36% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).