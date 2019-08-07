Carlisle Co (CSL) Shareholder Excalibur Management Has Trimmed Stake by $854,366; Palisade Asset Management Has Upped Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holding by $693,000; Stock Declined

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.67. About 428,014 shares traded or 19.63% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 233.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 23,569 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 7,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 20.16 million shares traded or 123.68% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 9,525 were accumulated by Hsbc Pcl. Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.11% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Shellback LP holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 176,170 shares. 3.25 million were reported by Atlanta Capital L L C. Principal Financial Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Elk Creek Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 38,444 shares. Excalibur Management stated it has 9.18% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 782 shares. Parametrica Management Limited holds 2,145 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Cap Finance Advisers Lc accumulated 3,818 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. The insider Selbach Scott C sold $2.50M. Shares for $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33 million for 14.94 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,554 shares to 101,428 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 54,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,501 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na reported 19,514 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 33,687 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 9,878 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 283,677 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Asset Mgmt owns 98,140 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca accumulated 17,557 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 147,954 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested in 0.02% or 7,112 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 47,993 shares. M&T Bancorporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 100,992 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 12,257 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Logan Management reported 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 135,438 shares.