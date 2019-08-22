Carlisle Co (CSL) Market Valuation Rose While Excalibur Management Has Decreased Holding; As Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Valuation Rose, Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.12 Million

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 143,307 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 103,191 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.37M for 15.24 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 10,802 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.13% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 219,332 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.03% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 12,100 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 11,051 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% stake. 1.23M are owned by Harris Assoc Lp. Principal Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 6,387 are held by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ameritas Prns stated it has 30,760 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.05% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 65,413 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

