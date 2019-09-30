CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) EPS Estimated At $0.35; MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (MCHOY) Shorts Decreased By 8.7%

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $0.35 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.37% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. CTRE’s profit would be $33.45 million giving it 16.79 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 492,146 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) had a decrease of 8.7% in short interest. MCHOY’s SI was 14,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.7% from 16,100 shares previously. With 64,500 avg volume, 0 days are for MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHOY)’s short sellers to cover MCHOY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 71,300 shares traded or 255.59% up from the average. Multichoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Multichoice Group Limited, an entertainment company, through its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV broadcast services in Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.38 billion. It operates through South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers digital satellite television, online services, and subscription video-on-demand services, as well as digital terrestrial television services.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.3 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties.