CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) EPS Estimated At $0.35; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Boosted Sysco (SYY) Holding

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 2.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 6,956 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock rose 11.08%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 261,942 shares with $17.49M value, up from 254,986 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $36.71B valuation. It closed at $71.75 lastly. It is down 17.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. CTRE’s profit would be $33.46 million giving it 17.32 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s analysts see 9.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 343,480 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, May 7. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.12% or 71,316 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Business Fincl stated it has 11,285 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.33% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 12,277 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 14,515 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,445 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.13% or 674,335 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 7,201 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 22,422 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 1.37M shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.12% or 148,875 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. Another trade for 22,321 shares valued at $1.47M was sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S. Libby Russell T. sold $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Thursday, January 31.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Spdr (SPY) stake by 2,786 shares to 108,361 valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (IJR) stake by 7,502 shares and now owns 177,689 shares. Ishares (IWM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SYSCO Corporation (SYY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Raleigh To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Newly Expanded Facility – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Americold Valuation Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 34.11 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties.

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, April 9 report.