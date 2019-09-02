CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) and Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Comparison side by side

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) are two firms in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT Inc. 24 13.49 N/A 0.72 32.49 Ventas Inc. 66 7.30 N/A 1.06 63.42

In table 1 we can see CareTrust REIT Inc. and Ventas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ventas Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CareTrust REIT Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. CareTrust REIT Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ventas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CareTrust REIT Inc. and Ventas Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.5% Ventas Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

CareTrust REIT Inc.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ventas Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CareTrust REIT Inc. and Ventas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ventas Inc. 0 6 0 2.00

$25 is CareTrust REIT Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.09%. Competitively Ventas Inc. has an average price target of $66.64, with potential downside of -9.20%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CareTrust REIT Inc. is looking more favorable than Ventas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CareTrust REIT Inc. and Ventas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.7% and 89.3%. CareTrust REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Ventas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CareTrust REIT Inc. -1.02% -0.77% -4.13% 5.98% 39.94% 25.84% Ventas Inc. -0.87% -0.91% 10.09% 5.34% 21.42% 14.85%

For the past year CareTrust REIT Inc. was more bullish than Ventas Inc.

Summary

CareTrust REIT Inc. beats Ventas Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. CareTrust REIT, Inc. was founded on October 29, 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada. The firm primarily invests in healthcare-related facilities including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing facilities, medical office buildings, and other healthcare related facilities. Ventas, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Irvine, California; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Dallas, Texas.