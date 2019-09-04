CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Contrasting side by side

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) are two firms in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT Inc. 24 13.88 N/A 0.72 32.49 Senior Housing Properties Trust 9 1.87 N/A 0.34 24.12

Table 1 highlights CareTrust REIT Inc. and Senior Housing Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Senior Housing Properties Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CareTrust REIT Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CareTrust REIT Inc. is currently more expensive than Senior Housing Properties Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CareTrust REIT Inc. and Senior Housing Properties Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.5% Senior Housing Properties Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

CareTrust REIT Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. From a competition point of view, Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CareTrust REIT Inc. and Senior Housing Properties Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Senior Housing Properties Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.19% for CareTrust REIT Inc. with consensus price target of $25.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CareTrust REIT Inc. and Senior Housing Properties Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.7% and 73.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of CareTrust REIT Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Senior Housing Properties Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CareTrust REIT Inc. -1.02% -0.77% -4.13% 5.98% 39.94% 25.84% Senior Housing Properties Trust -3.42% 1.61% 1.86% -39.57% -53.22% -30.03%

For the past year CareTrust REIT Inc. has 25.84% stronger performance while Senior Housing Properties Trust has -30.03% weaker performance.

Summary

CareTrust REIT Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Senior Housing Properties Trust.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. CareTrust REIT, Inc. was founded on October 29, 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties. As of September 30, 2005, it owned 184 properties, including 85 assisted living facilities, 61 skilled nursing facilities, 36 independent living communities, and 2 hospitals. The trust elected to be taxed as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Senior Housing Properties Trust was organized in 1998 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.