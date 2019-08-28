CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Healthcare Facilities company, CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of CareTrust REIT Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.51% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of CareTrust REIT Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.74% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CareTrust REIT Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT Inc. 0.00% 8.00% 4.50% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CareTrust REIT Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT Inc. N/A 24 32.49 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

CareTrust REIT Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CareTrust REIT Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.17 1.29 2.54

With average target price of $25, CareTrust REIT Inc. has a potential upside of 6.56%. As a group, REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies have a potential upside of -18.70%. Based on the results delivered earlier, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CareTrust REIT Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CareTrust REIT Inc. -1.02% -0.77% -4.13% 5.98% 39.94% 25.84% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year CareTrust REIT Inc. has stronger performance than CareTrust REIT Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

CareTrust REIT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.85 and has 3.85 Quick Ratio. CareTrust REIT Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CareTrust REIT Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that CareTrust REIT Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s peers are 44.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CareTrust REIT Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. CareTrust REIT, Inc. was founded on October 29, 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.