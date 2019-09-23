CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) is a company in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CareTrust REIT Inc. has 86.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 85.51% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand CareTrust REIT Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has CareTrust REIT Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT Inc. 0.00% 8.00% 4.50% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CareTrust REIT Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT Inc. N/A 24 32.49 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

CareTrust REIT Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio CareTrust REIT Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CareTrust REIT Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.00 2.46

$25.33 is the average target price of CareTrust REIT Inc., with a potential upside of 8.43%. The peers have a potential upside of -17.14%. With higher probable upside potential for CareTrust REIT Inc.’s competitors, equities research analysts think CareTrust REIT Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CareTrust REIT Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CareTrust REIT Inc. -1.02% -0.77% -4.13% 5.98% 39.94% 25.84% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year CareTrust REIT Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CareTrust REIT Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s peers have 3.85 and 3.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. CareTrust REIT Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CareTrust REIT Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

CareTrust REIT Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. Competitively, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s peers are 44.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CareTrust REIT Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors CareTrust REIT Inc.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. CareTrust REIT, Inc. was founded on October 29, 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.