CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; Last Week Dover (DOV) Analysts

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. CTRE’s profit would be $33.45M giving it 16.61 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s analysts see 9.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 472,024 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.07 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 23.68 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Spurgeon William also sold $1.14 million worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Thursday, February 7. $1.08M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L. $641,609 worth of stock was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $196,713 were sold by Kosinski Anthony K.

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) rating on Tuesday, April 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $25 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.