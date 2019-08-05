Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Valuation Declined While D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $8.05 Million; As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Raised Stake by $365,418

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 60.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 349,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 225,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 575,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 11,192 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 3,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,508 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $110.59. About 791,066 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APPOINTS MARK LEUNG AS CHINA CEO; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.36 million for 16.31 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.37% EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 155,793 shares to 176,293 shares, valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 4.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35,275 shares to 38,104 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,956 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).

