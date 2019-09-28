CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Upgraded By BidaskScore; ZK International Group CO Ltd – Ordinary Share (ZKIN) SI Increased By 2.93%

ZK International Group CO Ltd – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:ZKIN) had an increase of 2.93% in short interest. ZKIN’s SI was 316,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.93% from 307,300 shares previously. With 200,800 avg volume, 2 days are for ZK International Group CO Ltd – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s short sellers to cover ZKIN’s short positions. The SI to ZK International Group CO Ltd – Ordinary Share’s float is 11.14%. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 75,187 shares traded. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) has declined 66.13% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ZKIN News: 04/04/2018 – ZK International to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on April 16, 2018; 29/03/2018 – ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP SAYS IS LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS BUSINESS OPS & IS INITIALLY TARGETING UGANDA FOR ITS GROWTH IN OIL AND GAS SECTORS; 10/04/2018 – ZK International Ready to Implement Patent Pending Software, IoTs and Blockchain Technologies into its Manufacturing Process an; 27/03/2018 – ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO LTD – RENEWED ITS CONTRACT WITH TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – ZK International and its Subsidiary, XSigma Corporation, Announce David Christensen as President and Bryon Bowers as VP Operati; 15/03/2018 – ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO LTD ZKIN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 25 PCT; 18/05/2018 – ZK International and its Subsidiary, XSigma Corporation, Strategically Apply Track-n-Trace Solutions to Improve Operational Efficiencies; 29/03/2018 – ZK International Continues to Support China’s Silk Road Initiative by Expanding into the Multi-billion Dollar African Stainless; 30/04/2018 – ZK INTL & UNIT XSIGMA REPORT DAVID CHRISTENSEN AS PRESIDENT & B; 10/04/2018 – ZK International Ready to Implement Patent Pending Software, loTs and Blockchain Technologies into its Manufacturing Process and Supply Chain Management System

In a a report issued to clients on Saturday, 28 September, equity research analysts at BidaskScore’s equity research division upgraded CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)‘s stock to a Buy.

Among 3 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $2600 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is 7.70% above currents $23.52 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Capital One to “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 9.

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.45M for 16.80 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 723,465 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.32 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties.

