Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stock Declined While Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut by $1.19 Million Its Stake; Chieftain Capital Management Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 729,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 3,006 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 732,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 240,167 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 51,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 52,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 104,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 229,276 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 75,683 shares to 103,401 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 46,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.