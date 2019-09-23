Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stake Maintained by Argent Capital Management Llc; Schaller Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake in Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) by $688,000

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 172,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52 million, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 138,176 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc. (CTRE) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 27,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 236,603 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,660 shares to 178,962 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 28,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,070 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. TIERNEY BRIAN bought 6,000 shares worth $29,520. Flocco Theodore J JR also bought $24,342 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15. 2,900 shares were bought by Jacobs Lisa R., worth $14,026. The insider WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought 5,000 shares worth $24,850. Spevak Barry bought $24,167 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 11,107 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 29,233 shares. Fsi Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). 40,038 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. 1,455 were accumulated by Prelude Lc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 41,455 shares. Security National Tru reported 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). International Gp, New York-based fund reported 27,771 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc owns 23,466 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc owns 30,686 shares.