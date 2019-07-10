Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Shares Rose While Carlson Capital LP Lowered Its Position by $40.01 Million; Keybank National Association Position in Waters (WAT) Lifted by $842,356 as Share Value Declined

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 439,506 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 118.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 3,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,198 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 2,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $217.38. About 434,518 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 500,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 177,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.44M for 17.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Lc holds 0.04% or 2,850 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,354 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 6,535 are held by Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company. Copper Rock Capital Prns Llc accumulated 80,690 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Prudential has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 69,577 shares. Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,484 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability stated it has 4,475 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 77,362 shares. Garrison Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Victory Mgmt Incorporated reported 14,183 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 9,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 69,274 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,181 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability reported 254,291 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. 27,848 shares were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T, worth $6.28 million on Friday, January 25. The insider King Ian sold 23,000 shares worth $5.25 million. $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kim Francis. Another trade for 22,400 shares valued at $5.26M was made by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F also sold $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Tuesday, February 12.

