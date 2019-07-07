Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Raised Position by $717,600 as Share Price Rose; As Blackrock (BLK) Market Value Rose, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Cut Its Stake by $765,184

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 142.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 31,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,131 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 802,947 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,180 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, down from 23,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $478.69. About 383,113 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 08/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys 2.3% of Avingtrans Plc; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Revenue to $12.26 Billion From $11.16 Billion; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock Releases Municipal Closed-End Fund Conference Call Replay Information; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Half-year Report; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 20/03/2018 – Fink tank BlackRock’s computer-powered investing […]; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS ALSO SEE OPPORTUNITIES IN 15-YEAR MORTGAGES; 20/03/2018 – Price wars heat up as Lyxor launches low cost ETFs in Europe

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 13,182 shares to 9,621 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 36,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,626 shares, and cut its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE).

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Adobe, CareTrust REIT, Ball, Equinix, Assembly Biosciences, and GTx â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Caretrus REIT Inc (CTRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q1 FFO Match Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT Adds Operating Partner and SNF/ALF Campus in California’s Silicon Valley – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 7,751 shares to 244,431 shares, valued at $35.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock hires former China regulator – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Vanguard Enters The $1 Trillion ETF Club – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morningstar: May U.S. funds flowed away from risk – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock slashing fee on largest equity fund – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock cuts stake in Genmab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 EPS, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.06B for 17.55 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa owns 315,680 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.05% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 169,313 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,140 shares. Cap World Investors holds 0.83% or 8.02 million shares. 8,129 are held by Meridian Mngmt. Mengis Incorporated owns 0.18% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 735 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 160 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company holds 4,717 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation holds 2,400 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank owns 0.67% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,874 shares. 3,563 were accumulated by Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Llc. Jpmorgan Chase & has 2.25 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Lc accumulated 2,066 shares. Moreover, Bancorp has 0.31% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ghp reported 0.1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).