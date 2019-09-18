Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding by $9.08 Million; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Price Rose While Estabrook Capital Management Cut by $194.10 Million Its Stake

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 394,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.07 million, up from 785,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 651,090 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 1,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 145,722 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19 billion, down from 147,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 4.30 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.36 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

