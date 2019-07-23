Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Share Value Rose While Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $1.83 Million; Harvey Capital Management Has Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 79,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 591,054 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 11,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $211.27. About 2.53M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,650 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

