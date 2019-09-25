Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Share Value Declined While Argent Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $632,845; As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Share Value Declined, Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Boosted Position

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc. (CTRE) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 27,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 274,332 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE)

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.92M market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 102,952 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 77,785 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.12% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 81,302 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 64,736 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Moreover, Alphaone Invest Services Lc has 0.15% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 46,121 shares. Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 38,550 shares. Signia Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.51% or 682,187 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 24,802 shares.