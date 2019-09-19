Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Position Maintained by Grs Advisors Llc; Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose While Private Wealth Advisors Increased Position by $1.86 Million

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 107.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 237,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 114,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 364,800 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $229.69. About 1.42M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

