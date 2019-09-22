Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Position Held by Castleark Management Llc; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Position in Polyone (POL) by $3.80 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 122,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.74 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 1.23M shares traded or 128.63% up from the average. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 103.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 120,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 235,995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, up from 115,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 1.60 million shares traded or 84.68% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold POL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 183 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Piedmont Investment Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,946 shares. 167,714 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Trexquant LP invested in 23,256 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 41,335 shares. Huntington Bank accumulated 0% or 748 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd invested 0.06% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Glenmede Na accumulated 57,202 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 43,250 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru Com accumulated 10,807 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Petrus Tru Lta holds 7,716 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.25M shares to 14.50 million shares, valued at $1.41B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. POL’s profit will be $50.73M for 11.95 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

