Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Market Valuation Declined While Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Its Position; Harvest Capital Management Cut Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by $861,042

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 79,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23 million, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 396,238 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $252.25. About 399,079 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8,386 shares to 99,039 shares, valued at $28.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 256,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT Completes $211 Million Acquisition Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 FFO Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Finance Inc owns 5,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 22,716 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.43% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Signaturefd Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 1,701 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 2,476 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 34.12 million shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Iowa Bank owns 958 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 57,354 shares. Assetmark reported 347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company has 1.35% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm Limited holds 0.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 85,323 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Llc invested in 0.76% or 19,610 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt invested in 8,333 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 4,800 shares to 8,850 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).