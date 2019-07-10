Caretrust Reit Com (CTRE) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Increased Stake by $370,967; Regentatlantic Capital Decreased Its Holding in Logmein (LOGM) by $477,600

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 11,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 213,114 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 257,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 1.17 million shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 6,324 shares to 44,363 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.34 million for 22.01 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.28% or 100,792 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0% or 17 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 12,612 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 78,328 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Menta Limited Com invested in 2,618 shares. 18,102 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 44,803 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Nomura Incorporated holds 19,415 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 10,483 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 20,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.08% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 70,000 shares. 53,025 are owned by Water Island Llc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 79,685 shares.

