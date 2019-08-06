Career Education Corporation (CECO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Career Education Corporation 17 2.19 N/A 0.88 21.52 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 48 0.00 N/A 1.30 48.58

Table 1 demonstrates Career Education Corporation and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hailiang Education Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Career Education Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Career Education Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Hailiang Education Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Career Education Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 12.9% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11%

Volatility and Risk

Career Education Corporation has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Career Education Corporation. Its rival Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Career Education Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Career Education Corporation and Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Career Education Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Career Education Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -2.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Career Education Corporation and Hailiang Education Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86% and 1% respectively. 2% are Career Education Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Career Education Corporation -3.71% 0.74% 4.41% 47.55% 4.06% 66.02% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year Career Education Corporation has stronger performance than Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers masterÂ’s, doctoral, bachelorÂ’s, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as visual communication, design technologies, and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.