Career Education Corporation (CECO) and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Comparing side by side

Both Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Career Education Corporation 19 2.08 N/A 0.88 21.52 LAIX Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Career Education Corporation and LAIX Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Career Education Corporation and LAIX Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Career Education Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 12.9% LAIX Inc. 0.00% 196.5% -64.3%

Liquidity

Career Education Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LAIX Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Career Education Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LAIX Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Career Education Corporation and LAIX Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Career Education Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 LAIX Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

LAIX Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus target price and a 48.84% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86% of Career Education Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of LAIX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Career Education Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.47% of LAIX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Career Education Corporation -3.71% 0.74% 4.41% 47.55% 4.06% 66.02% LAIX Inc. -2.74% -8.49% -14.37% 6.67% 0% 26.52%

For the past year Career Education Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than LAIX Inc.

Summary

Career Education Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors LAIX Inc.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers masterÂ’s, doctoral, bachelorÂ’s, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as visual communication, design technologies, and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.