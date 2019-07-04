Career Education (CECO) Stock Value Rose While Kenmare Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $697,328; Highbridge Capital Management Trimmed Dish Network (DISH) Holding as Shares Rose

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 33.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 41,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 123,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.81 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 177,198 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.32M for 16.51 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.