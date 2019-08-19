Career Education (CECO) Shareholder Menta Capital Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose; Madison Investment Holdings Position in Baxter International (BAX) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 54,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 264,605 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.52M, down from 319,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.58 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 34,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 24,240 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 58,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 607,517 shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,321 shares to 35,120 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 28,341 shares to 139,764 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cash by 9,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.