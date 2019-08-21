Career Education (CECO) Shareholder Kenmare Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $697,328 as Share Price Rose; Fred Alger Management Continues to Hold Holding in Epam Systems (EPAM)

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 545,341 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 17,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 487,401 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.43 million, up from 469,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $196.97. About 326,756 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 69,978 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 55,366 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 104,838 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 20,634 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0% or 33,717 shares. Piedmont Investment has invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 258,127 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 69,139 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.11% or 27,983 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,631 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 22,220 shares. Axa owns 77,900 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company holds 61,300 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp accumulated 0% or 11,997 shares. James Investment Rech Inc reported 0.04% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) by 3,522 shares to 280,583 shares, valued at $57.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,045 shares, and cut its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holding.