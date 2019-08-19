Career Education (CECO) Share Value Rose While Kenmare Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Sun Life Financial Stake in Ford Motor Co (F) Has Upped by $493,736

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 61,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 233,883 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 172,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 8.95M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SEEKING TO SHORTEN JULY VACATION SHUTDOWN OF F-150; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – A PROPOSAL RELATING TO DISCLOSURE OF CO’S POLITICAL ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES WAS REJECTED; 20/04/2018 – SlashGear: Ford Mustang Hybrid tipped for 2020; 20/04/2018 – German prosecutors may widen Bosch emissions probe; 01/05/2018 – Pizza Inn To Give Away 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner; 05/03/2018 Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 19/03/2018 – U.S. automaker Ford led a $65 million investment in Desktop Metal, a 3-D printing start-up; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY LIMITED REPORTS PURCHASE OF EAGLE FORD ASSETS,; 14/04/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2015+ Ford F150 Trucks

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.39. About 274,164 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 73,399 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2.20M shares. Kansas-based Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.78% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 31,908 are held by Comml Bank. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 12,927 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 10 reported 14,343 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Edgar Lomax Com Va invested in 1.23M shares or 0.74% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 21.14M shares. Florida-based Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bank & Trust Of The West reported 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 48,185 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,814 shares to 16,851 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,764 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L. 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.