CareDx Inc (CDNA) and Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Comparison side by side

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) and Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) compete with each other in the Research Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx Inc 32 9.81 N/A -1.21 0.00 Myriad Genetics Inc. 30 2.20 N/A 0.18 160.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CareDx Inc and Myriad Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CareDx Inc and Myriad Genetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx Inc 0.00% -68.4% -42.2% Myriad Genetics Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

CareDx Inc is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Myriad Genetics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.81 beta which makes it 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CareDx Inc are 4.7 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Myriad Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. CareDx Inc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Myriad Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CareDx Inc and Myriad Genetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx Inc 0 1 2 2.67 Myriad Genetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$37.5 is CareDx Inc’s average price target while its potential upside is 58.70%. Meanwhile, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential upside is 52.54%. Based on the data shown earlier, CareDx Inc is looking more favorable than Myriad Genetics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.1% of CareDx Inc shares and 0% of Myriad Genetics Inc. shares. About 2.1% of CareDx Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Myriad Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CareDx Inc -0.64% -8.64% 21.1% 21.6% 170.83% 30.35% Myriad Genetics Inc. 1.39% 6% -8.71% 0.83% -31.84% 0.24%

For the past year CareDx Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than Myriad Genetics Inc.

Summary

CareDx Inc beats Myriad Genetics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

CareDx, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, CareDx and Olerup. Its commercialized testing solution includes the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function who have a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection. The company also offers Olerup SSP, a set of human leukocyte antigen typing used prior to hematopoietic stem cell/bone marrow transplantation and organ transplantation. In addition, it is involved in developing AlloSure, a next-generation sequencing-based test to detect donor-derived cell-free DNA after transplantation. The company markets its AlloMap solution to healthcare providers through its direct sales force that targets transplant centers and their physicians, coordinators, and nurse practitioners. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer. In addition, the company offers myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; myChoice HRD, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency; and GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients. Further, it provides biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. The company has collaboration with AstraZeneca for the development of an indication for BRACAnalysis CDx. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.