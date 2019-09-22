CareDx Inc (CDNA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Research Services company, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CareDx Inc has 95.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.25% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand CareDx Inc has 2.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have CareDx Inc and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx Inc 0.00% -68.40% -42.20% Industry Average 3.79% 3.80% 1.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CareDx Inc and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx Inc N/A 31 0.00 Industry Average 18.70M 493.30M 138.52

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CareDx Inc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx Inc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.00 2.50

CareDx Inc presently has an average price target of $39, suggesting a potential upside of 62.09%. The potential upside of the peers is 34.81%. Given CareDx Inc’s rivals higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CareDx Inc has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CareDx Inc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CareDx Inc -0.64% -8.64% 21.1% 21.6% 170.83% 30.35% Industry Average 1.97% 3.17% 10.80% 14.71% 48.38% 21.00%

For the past year CareDx Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CareDx Inc are 4.7 and 4.4. Competitively, CareDx Inc’s peers have 2.16 and 2.00 for Current and Quick Ratio. CareDx Inc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CareDx Inc’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

CareDx Inc is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.84. In other hand, CareDx Inc’s peers have beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CareDx Inc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CareDx Inc shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to CareDx Inc’s rivals.

CareDx, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, CareDx and Olerup. Its commercialized testing solution includes the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function who have a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection. The company also offers Olerup SSP, a set of human leukocyte antigen typing used prior to hematopoietic stem cell/bone marrow transplantation and organ transplantation. In addition, it is involved in developing AlloSure, a next-generation sequencing-based test to detect donor-derived cell-free DNA after transplantation. The company markets its AlloMap solution to healthcare providers through its direct sales force that targets transplant centers and their physicians, coordinators, and nurse practitioners. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.