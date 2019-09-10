Caredx (CDNA) Valuation Rose While Gagnon Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $4.07 Million; Capital Research Global Investors Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $366.41 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.68% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 839,372 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 5.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 78.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 billion, up from 72.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 8.38M shares traded or 37.50% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,323 shares to 13.38M shares, valued at $2.54 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 190,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36M shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Shoker Invest Counsel invested 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 6.65 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa holds 0.27% or 6,608 shares. 2,400 are held by Whitnell Com. Dearborn Prtn Lc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 275,567 shares. 140 are owned by Hartford Fin Management. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 0% or 136,547 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 5,493 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.28% or 289,600 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 311,677 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 0.3% or 11,475 shares. Duncker Streett And accumulated 4,665 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sun Life Financial owns 16,024 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 46,344 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3,325 shares. Dorsey Wright And reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 30,659 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Timpani Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.05% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 136,167 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 45,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Llc owns 0.1% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 12,379 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Ltd Llc has invested 0.82% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 271,955 shares. 202,698 were accumulated by Friess Assoc Limited Liability Corp. Lord Abbett Communication Lc invested in 0.23% or 2.22 million shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Service. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 7,295 shares.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.