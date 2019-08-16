Caredx (CDNA) Stock Value Rose While Pier Capital Trimmed by $2.28 Million Its Holding; Usa Technologies (USAT) Stake Held by P-A-W Capital Corp

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.61M market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 553,917 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 73,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 154,132 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 227,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 288,495 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 12,575 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 45,132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited holds 45,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Inc has invested 1.32% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Amer Group has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 22,387 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De has 0.02% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 10,128 shares. Osterweis Cap Management stated it has 120,290 shares. 356,475 were accumulated by Redwood Ltd Liability Corporation. Kornitzer Capital Ks has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated owns 6,072 shares. 35,430 are owned by Virtu Financial Limited Liability. Orbimed Advsrs Lc invested in 0.4% or 827,600 shares. Wyoming-based Friess Ltd has invested 0.47% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6,977 shares to 122,061 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 19,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 112,830 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Llc holds 1.83 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 24,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited accumulated 17,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 494,299 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 309,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Company has invested 0.04% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Jefferies Gp Ltd owns 92,794 shares. Blackrock holds 3.80M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trellus Management Co Ltd Com holds 89,000 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). S Squared Tech Ltd Llc reported 1.56% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 56,800 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).