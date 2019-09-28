Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $3.77 Million; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Decreased Stake by $383,670

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 162.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 107,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 174,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 66,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 519,561 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 1,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 44,178 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02 million, down from 45,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,050 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 89,632 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Jones Financial Lllp has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 32,275 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Voya Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shine Investment Advisory Ser reported 2,539 shares. Farmers Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 40 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 3.18 million shares. Birinyi Associates Inc accumulated 7,900 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,200 shares. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Barton Invest Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 1,410 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 66,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 63,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited accumulated 620,311 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc owns 23,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 52,504 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Howe And Rusling reported 100 shares. Fmr Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 210,240 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation. Aqr Cap holds 345,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3,611 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,157 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 12,031 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,511 shares.

