Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Decreased Position by $2.05 Million; Bourgeon Capital Management Stake In Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Was Has Upped

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 66,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 131,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 197,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 2.12 million shares traded or 131.78% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company's stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $246.05. About 723,523 shares traded or 24.46% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,159 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% or 3,196 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 2,238 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 3,440 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Co owns 1,078 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc invested in 44,945 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Griffin Asset invested in 1,892 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Axa accumulated 10,900 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.01% or 485 shares. Shine Advisory holds 143 shares. Harvey Mgmt holds 1.1% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 11,371 shares. Epoch has 1.35 million shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund invested in 0.24% or 7,000 shares. Renaissance Inv Ltd invested in 10,409 shares or 0.85% of the stock.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 7,430 shares to 55,879 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 137,400 shares in its portfolio. Secor LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.69% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 435,886 shares. Orbimed Limited Liability has 827,600 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 153,179 were accumulated by D E Shaw Communication Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,779 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 65,244 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 19,165 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 1.32% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 209,210 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Company reported 119,565 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James Svcs owns 61,639 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. G2 Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.43% or 44,589 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Incorporated Ks has invested 0.14% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 175,900 shares to 287,935 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 25,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,650 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).