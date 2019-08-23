Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lowered Position as Share Value Rose; Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Holding as Market Value Declined

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 93.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85,000, down from 13,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Adds iBox Technology, Next Step Towards Artificial Intelligence in Transplant Care – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CareDx (CDNA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Immuron Stock Explodes; Plus, the Small-Cap Expected to Double – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 0.55% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 4,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated reported 2,924 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Awm Communications Inc invested in 286,002 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 35,430 shares. Hbk Invests Lp invested in 0.01% or 12,621 shares. Gagnon Advisors Limited Liability has invested 6.59% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 22,167 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Assoc reported 16,036 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 240,374 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 19,165 shares. Axiom Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De accumulated 0.1% or 103,525 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Company reported 3.81% stake. 10,372 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Management L P.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Bioworld.com with their article: “Jounce gets bounce, regains flexibility in retooled Celgene deal ahead of BMS merger – BioWorld Online” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celgene Continues Growing While Waiting for its Acquisition to Close – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “bluebird bio Prepares for Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Ptnrs Limited holds 3,800 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division accumulated 17,072 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Howe & Rusling owns 256 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 1,309 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 49,625 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has 161,901 shares. Twin Tree Lp accumulated 0.02% or 35,918 shares. 27,792 are owned by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Company reported 46,457 shares. York Cap Management Global Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.15% or 271,149 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp, a New York-based fund reported 522,902 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt accumulated 62,227 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,001 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc owns 0.61% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 32,980 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 54,356 shares.