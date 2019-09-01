Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Iszo Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $29.95 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $15.13 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 573,798 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.46M shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Pcl reported 6,850 shares. Granite Point Mgmt LP has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 3,200 are owned by First Interstate State Bank. Amer Century holds 0% or 87,512 shares in its portfolio. Pier Capital Llc stated it has 0.75% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). G2 Investment Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.43% or 44,589 shares. Amer Group Incorporated has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 22,387 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 25,517 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 697,107 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 47,325 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Lc owns 2.22M shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Capital reported 1,091 shares stake. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 29,856 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns has 148 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 3,513 shares stake. Cap Va stated it has 298 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Westover Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Morgan Stanley reported 4.65M shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.97% or 1,402 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability holds 1.93% or 20,151 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 1.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lvw Advsr Limited stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated stated it has 392,941 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Mengis Management holds 0.77% or 773 shares.

